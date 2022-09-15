King Charles has been criticised after around 100 of his staff were told they face losing their jobs just days after the death of The Queen.

The decision has been called “nothing short of heartless” by a civil service union.

The employees work at the new King’s former residence at Clarence House and now have been told they could lose their jobs.

READ MORE: GOOGLE FACES €25 BILLION DAMAGES CLAIMS IN UK AND DUTCH COURTS OVER ADTECH PRACTICES

Many of the staff have worked there for decades, but now face redundancy.

Mark Serwotka, the general secretary of the Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS), said: “While some changes across the households were to be expected, as roles across the royal family change, the scale and speed at which this has been announced is callous in the extreme.

“Least of all because we do not know what staffing the incoming Prince of Wales and his family might need.”

Additionally, he said that the union, which speaks for some employees of the palace, was working to ensure that staff members had “full job security” and that it was still offering support to other members of the royal household who were worried that their “futures are thrown into turmoil by this announcement at this already trying time.”

It is believed that there is no recognised union available to Clarence House employees.

READ MORE: DHL ECOMMERCE SOLUTIONS SELECTS FIVES TO SUPPORT UK BUSINESS GROWTH IN £560 MILLION PROJECT

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s official London residence is Clarence House, which is situated close to St. James’s Palace in the heart of London.

After the passing of the Queen, King Charles and Camilla’s offices will relocate to Buckingham Palace, and staff members had anticipated being transferred.

The podiatrist Christhell Hobbs, 57, a regular attender at royal events, said: “I think it’s sad. They have families they have to support.”

READ MORE: BREWDOG OWNER JAMES WATT BLASTS UK’S ‘ZOMBIE GOVERNMENT’ AND SAYS COUNTRY COULD LOSE HALF ITS PUBS AND BARS

Hobbs, who left Fairlight, near Hastings in East Sussex, first thing in the morning to see the Queen’s coffin arrive on Tuesday evening, added: “Many of them have put in many good years of service and now they’re told, ‘We don’t want you’. You have to be human about this.”

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

During Monday’s service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, redundancy notices were given to employees of the private secretarial service, the finance office, the communications team, and household staff, among others.

The BBC reported despite efforts to postpone the announcement until after the Queen’s funeral, the royal household reportedly received legal advice that the information be shared with staff as soon as possible.

All royal households are expected to give laid-off employees the option to accept alternative employment, help them find new positions outside of the palace, and “enhanced” redundancy payments above the legal minimum.

There will be a small number of employees supporting Charles and Camilla personally, but it is believed that no decisions have been made in advance of the consultation period, which starts on Monday after the funeral.

Image Credit: Loren Javier (Flickr)

Source: The Guardian

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.