Kidly, an online retailer for children, has added its name to the list of brands selling on the Next ecommerce platform.

James Hart, a former Asos ecommerce director, founded Kidly in 2015.

The retailer will make its first foray into selling outside of its own channels by offering a curated edit of its own label collection on the Next platform.

Best-selling lines from Kidly Label’s autumn/winter 2022 collection, including daywear, sleepwear, footwear, and outerwear, will make up the initial collection.

Kidly will benefit from the partnership’s increased brand recognition, increased sales, and access to new international markets.

Hart said: “This partnership represents an exciting next step in the growth of Kidly Label. This is the first time our products are available outside the Kidly ecosystem and we are thrilled to be partnering with one of the UK’s best-loved retailers.

“We’ve worked closely with the Next team to deliver a collection that will add our design-led and sustainable products to their already impressive kids’ range and we look forward to seeing the reaction from Next customers.”

Janette Delaney, the recently appointed trading director at Kidly who was formerly the global trading director at Topshop, oversaw the partnership.

Since JoJo Maman Bébé was recently added to Next’s platform.

Next partnered with companies connected to hedge fund Davidson Kempner to purchase the brand, which already has a strong presence in the baby and children’s product space.



Source: Retail Gazette

