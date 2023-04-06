Kelkay Limited, a garden landscaping supply company in East Yorkshire, has been fined £600,000 and ordered to pay £20,848.71 in costs after an employee died while loading a lorry.

Brian White was operating a forklift truck on 15 June 2018 at the company’s site in Pollington when the lorry he was loading was moved, causing the truck to overturn and trap him underneath.

Kelkay Limited, of Heck And Pollington Lane, Pollington, East Yorkshire, admitted breaching Section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

The company was fined £600,000 and ordered to pay £20,848.71 in costs at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court on 30 March 2023.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation revealed that Kelkay Limited’s risk assessment failed to account for the possibility of lorries moving while being loaded, and the systems of work provided for ensuring that vehicles were not driven during loading activities were inadequate.

Brian’s eldest son Barry said: “Not a day goes by without me thinking of my dad and how we have lost a massive part of our family. He was our rock who we could turn to for advice and help. We have lost a friend and a father and a grandad all in one go.

“He was a well-known part of the local area and his loss has affected many people around the community.

“We miss him so much. It still upsets me to this day and we will always remember him. Rest in peace dad.”

Brian’s partner Joan said: “Brian went to work on that day but didn’t return home through no fault of his own.

“We had made plans for the future together but then everything was turned upside down on that day.

“My life was then a total disaster from that day.”

HSE inspector John Boyle commented: “This incident could have been avoided by implementing the correct control measures and safe working practices.”

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards.”

