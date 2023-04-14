Jury selection has started in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News.

The Delaware court is identifying 12 jurors and six substitutes to hear the accusations against the media giant.

Judge Eric Davis and the attorneys will interview potential jurors about their ability to deliver an unbiased opinion as they whittle down the jury pool.

The jurors were given a set of questions designed to elicit potential biases in the jury pool and were instructed to raise their hands if they replied yes to any of them.

The judge began asking jurors why they said yes and if they believed they could be objective despite any potential link to or personal views about the case or the parties.

Dominion argues Fox News ruined its reputation by propagating false claims during the 2020 presidential election.

Fox said the voting company was linked to the late Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez and accused it of bribing politicians.

it also accused Dominion of manipulating the 2020 presidential election by switching millions of votes from Trump to Biden.

In a pre-trial court win for Dominion, the judge ruled jurors will be instructed that all of those allegations were erroneous.

Each side’s legal team is allowed six challenges, permitting them to remove jurors.

The trial could last six weeks and jurors will be asked whether Fox acted with denialism when it broadcasted conspiracy theories about the election and if penalties are due.

They will also be asked whether Fox Corp was involved enough to hold it accountable for the claimed defamation.

The trial won’t be aired and the jurors will remain anonymous, identified only by numbers, but can speak to the media after the verdict is delivered if they like.

Source: NBC News

