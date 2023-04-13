A judge has sanctioned Fox News for reportedly suppressing evidence in Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation suit.

Delaware superior court judge Eric Davis said there will be an investigation into Fox’s alleged delayed release of the evidence.

The decision comes ahead of a lawsuit where Dominion is suing Fox for making misleading claims about electoral fraud.

Fox broadcasted Trump and his lawyers’ fake allegations that Dominion’s voting machines manipulate election results against him and in favor of Democrat Joe Biden.

It was unclear if Dominion would seek further depositions.

Fox said it “produced the supplemental information” to Dominion “when we first learned it.”

The evidence included tapes a former Fox employee made of Rudy Giuliani, who is a lawyer for former president Donald Trump.

It showed that he lacked proof to back the false claims of election rigging by Dominion in the 2020 campaign that are at the center of the suit.

Davis ruled that if Dominion needs more depositions or redo any, “Fox will do everything they can to make the person available, and it will be at a cost to Fox.”

The judgment was based on details from a recent filing in a separate complaint against Fox by Abby Grossberg, a former producer at the network.

In her latest filing, Grossberg said she had recordings of former Trump lawyers, including Giuliani, admitting they lacked evidence for their claims.

She added that the tapes and transcripts were widely disseminated and discussed within Fox.

The lawsuit accuses Fox of ruining Dominion’s reputation by airing false claims by Trump and his lawyers that the Denver-based company’s voting machines were used to rig the outcome of the election against him.

Jury selection in the case is set to begin today (Thursday, April 13).

Source: The Guardian

