Dominion’s $1.6 billion defamation trial against Fox News was suddenly rescheduled as the network is trying for an out-of-court settlement.

Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis said the trial will be moved from today (Monday, April 17), to Tuesday, April 18.

Sources said Fox made a last-minute push to settle the case with Dominion Voting Systems outside of court.

Dominion has been demanding $1.6 billion in damages, but in its original 2021 suit, it sought no less than $600 million.

If the dispute isn’t settled out of court, there would be far-reaching consequences for the network and put modern media law to the test.

The proceedings are expected to take six weeks.

Dominion has charged Fox News with airing false claims its voting systems rigged the 2020 presidential elections outcome in favor of Joe Biden and against Donald Trump.

It seeks damages for reported financial harm, claiming Fox violated journalistic standards by broadcasting stolen election parts that were fake.

Fox has recently been on the receiving end of a number of pretrial rulings.

Judge Davis already ruled that Fox News and Fox Business aired false statements about Dominion, voiced by network hosts and Trump allies.

The judge also questioned Fox’s credibility and whether the firm failed to disclose the dispute’s required facts.

Fox has denied any wrongdoing.

Source: The Wall Street Journal

