Bankers JPMorgan Chase will hire 2,000 engineers around the world, despite concerns over the economy.

Reuters reports Chief Information Officer Lori Beer confirmed the biggest lender in the U.S has already recruited around 5,000 software developers and data scientists last year.

She confirmed the company is looking for another 2,000, despite tech giants being more cautious over hiring.

Tech workers make up about 20 percent of the bank’s global workforce, which numbers around 278,000.

Beer said: “We’re definitely still hiring.”

She added the investment means JPMorgan is “a safe place through the uncertain economic times. … When you’re going into a tough economic time and things are very volatile, it does play into our favor.”

Roles will be in general software engineering, data science, cybersecurity and cloud computing.

Beer said banks had been seen as backward business which run off ancient tech where any creativity was stifled by strict regulations.

She said: “How do we bust the myth and help people understand the innovation that’s happening here, the complex problems?” She highlighted opportunities to work on projects that affect millions of customers or move trillions of dollars.

