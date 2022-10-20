John Lewis Partnership has laid out plans to support young people leaving the care system to “find meaningful jobs”.

The partnership said young people are too often overlooked by employers and its long term ambition.

Their ambition is to become the employer of choice particularly during the cost of living crisis.

READ MORE: ASDA TO LAUNCH EXPRESS CONVENIENCE STORES

It is creating a “Building Happier Futures” employment programme

This will employ more care experienced people in more parts of the country.

The group will work with small businesses, charities and community organisations.

READ MORE: IKEA URGES GOVERNMENT TO BUILD 90,000 SOCIAL HOMES TO TACKLE THE HOUSING CRISIS

They will hire or further the career of someone who is care experienced

John Lewis will also launch dedicated apprenticeships for care leavers and offer financial support.

This is for young people who have been in care to pursue further or higher education.

READ MORE: ASOS IN TALKS FOR £350M CREDIT BOOST TO AVOID FINANCIAL BUFFER

The retail giant is supporting the calls being made by care experienced people for government action and investment to improve the life chances of young people.

The calls are urging the government to give young people in care a right to a continuous caring presence, regardless of age or postcode.

This is in a portion of the significant amount in unspent apprenticeship levy should be used to provide targeted support for those leaving care to be able to afford to pursue further education.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

For the last 18 months, John Lewis has been working with councils and charities in Manchester, Birmingham, London, Nottingham and Essex

This is to provide training and employment in John Lewis and Waitrose stores to care experienced young people.

John Lewis Partnership chair, Sharon White said. “The John Lewis Partnership from its very foundations has always had a strong social purpose – providing healthcare before the NHS.

“We want over time to become the employer of choice for young people leaving the care system.

“We know they make fantastic Partners (employees) and we can in turn provide the opportunity for meaningful work and the chance to progress. We would love to join forces with other businesses wishing to recruit so we can help more young people.”

Source: Retail Gazette

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.