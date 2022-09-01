Retail giants John Lewis and Waitrose will hire more than 10,000 temporary staff for the busy UK Christmas period.

The companies are part of the John Lewis Partnership and are looking for shop workers as well as drivers for their distribution network.

Waitrose will recruit 4,000 seasonal roles across 331 Waitrose stores.

Roles include supermarket assistants, night shift workers, and customer delivery drivers.

There will also be 2,000 roles in 34 John Lewis stores, including sales and merchandising positions.

Andrew Murphy, Chief Operations Officer at the John Lewis Partnership, said: “We pride ourselves on creating a happy workplace because it’s our Partners who make the difference and it’s thanks to them that John Lewis and Waitrose are two of the UK’s best-loved brands.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people across the country to grow our team and ensure we deliver a great Christmas for our customers.”

As an attempt to ease the current cost of living crisis, the company is also giving free food to all its full-time and temporary workers.

