Artificial intelligence is advancing rapidly and more of our lives are being controlled by machines.

Over the years, it has become quite proficient.

Due to how AI is developing, specific jobs may likely be taken over by machines in the future, established on factors such as efficiency, cost, and accuracy.

Movies and video games regularly feature the idea of AI gone wrong, but at the moment it looks like it will replace some jobs in the near future.

Here are the five jobs that AI could replace in the (relatively) near future.

Receptionists

Barely anyone uses a landline these days, including businesses.

Communication in business is way more straightforward than it used to be, so company-wide phone lines are something of the past.

There are various options for scheduling software on the internet and even incorporated into things in our daily life, such as Gmail, Facebook, and our iPhones.

All those factors are the reason why the job of a receptionist could be entirely moot.

A counter argument is that human beings might like to interact with another person, rather than a machine.

We’ve all had the infuriating experience of trying to get through to someone using automated phone systems and would probably mostly agree the current tech needs a bit of work before it takes over completely.

Retail Workers

Retail has been pushing toward customer self-independence for a while now by using self-checkout.

Usually, when you go to a store to buy something, the only person you speak to is the cashier, as people are doing more on their own, which leads to product selection instead of counting on someone to take them through their options.

Even Walmart lets customers purchase groceries online; all of these factors make this job a potential candidate for being replaced.

Couriers

This one may appear odd since we are still far off from self-driving cars.

However, organizations such as Amazon have already begun using robots and drones to make their deliveries.

It will be a long process, possibly decades, but this is one of those circumstances where it could become more economical to use drones to deliver parcels and mail instead than continuing to pay salaries for couriers.

Computer Support Specialists

Tech support has been moving towards automation for a long while, in the sense of troubleshooting on computers, helpdesk, etc.

This has expanded for chatbots online and support resources that are immediately obtainable to customers, such as instructions or guides.

Because of how the internet has made information easily accessible, this job looks like it could vanish.

However, it has a growth rate of around 12 percent over six years.

Advertisement Sales Reps

Advertising used to be considerably more physical than today; billboards and print ads were famous.

Quickly, that moved on to TV and radio; now, nearly all advertising is done via the internet.

Due to this, there won’t be a need for any salespeople.

Even nowadays, many people buy ads through a direct marketplace or APIs instead of working with a go-between.

