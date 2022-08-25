Supermarket giant Aldi is looking for candidates for 97 positions at its locations in the county of Shropshire.

There are both full-time and part-time jobs available, with wages up to £48,490.

The roles range for ranging from stock assistants and store assistants to store managers.

Aldi is seeking employees for its existing locations in the towns of Bridgnorth, Ludlow, and Shrewsbury.

Between now and the end of the year, Aldi will also be employing 220 people in Staffordshire and 413 people in the West Midlands.

The drive is a part of Aldi’s effort to expand across the country.

This year, the retailer expects to add 2,000 permanent new positions in the UK.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers, we need more amazing colleagues across the country to help make that possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, working at Aldi means a great working environment and real opportunities to progress within the business. We look forward to welcoming even more great people in the West Midlands to become a part of our success.”

Aldi announced a second salary rise for its shop employees last month.

With paid breaks, they will start receiving a minimum hourly wage of £10.50 nationally and £11.95 inside the M25 in September.

Source: Shropshirestar

