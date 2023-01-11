JLL has confirmed it will make a number of job cuts across its portfolio of UK offices.

The professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management has not disclosed how many jobs will be lost.

The firm has offices across the United Kingdom, in cities like Cardiff, Edinburgh, Exeter, London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Manchester, Norwich, and Nottingham.

A statement said: “JLL is continuing measures already underway to align our operational structure with our global transformation and reinforce our focus on managing costs.

“These actions include the difficult but necessary decision to make specific roles within our operation redundant.

“We are confident that the strength and resilience of our diversified business will enable us to continue to support our people during this uncertain time and deliver long-term value to our clients and shareholders.”

Source: Business Live

