JetBlue Airways is cutting up to one in every ten flights from its summer schedule despite high travel demand.

The airline will cancel 8 percent to 10 percent of flights beginning in May, continuing through the summer.

A weekend of widespread cancellations is likely to follow then, as a result of the harsh weather and an already difficult staffing situation.

JetBlue said: “Given we anticipate continued industry challenges and heavy demand into the summer, we are planning more conservatively and trying to be proactive where we can with cancellations due to disruptive weather and air traffic control events.

The company has delayed or canceled one in every five flights on Monday, April 11.

The scarcity of pilots and crew is crippling other airlines, and a rise in spring break passengers is making the situation even worse.

Recently Alaska Airlines has announced its flight reduction by 2 per cent through the end of June in order to meet its current pilot capacity

JetBlue, headquartered in Queens, New York City has employed over 3,000 new crew members in 2022.

Source: Gwinnett Daily Post

