Indian tech giant Wipro will cut 120 employees because they don’t have enough work to do.

The layoffs will hit processing agents, with 113 expected to be laid off on May 13.

Six team leaders will also leave the company, with the team manager departing on May 27.

In a letter sent to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, the company notes the cuts take place “due to a lack of work.”

Wipro says the event is a “singular occurrence” and that it stays committed to the Tampa region.

It has also confirmed that the rest of its workforce serving clients in the Tampa area is unaffected.

The layoffs are scheduled to start in May.

The firm recently asked campus hires if they were prepared to join the company for a lower salary, which has caused uncertainty among the selected candidates.

Wipro joined the Tampa market in 2016 when it acquired HealthPlan Services for $460 million.

In May 2022, the business signed a contract for 112,000 square feet in suburban Westshore to backfill the space ConnectWise vacated for downtown Tampa’s Park Tower.

Information technology remains a key part of the Tampa Bay economy, with major employers spread across the region.

Over the last five years, the IT industry in Hillsborough County has grown by 28 percent.

Wipro didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: The Business Journals

