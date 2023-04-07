The Internal Revenue Service plans to add 30,000 more staff and utilize new technology over the next two years.

The IRS said that 8,782 of the new hires during those years will be involved in the enforcement department.

It is part of an $80 billion investment plan to boost tax enforcement and customer service.

In its long-awaited Strategic Operational Plan, the tax agency said it will spend about $8.64 billion of the new funding in the fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

Wally Adeyemo, US Deputy Treasury Secretary, said: “The IRS is going to hire more data scientists than they ever have for enforcement purposes.

He added that these would complement more traditional tax attorneys and revenue agents in identifying audit targets using modern data analytics technologies.

The IRS will also continue to hire 5,000 more taxpayer services staff in the coming months to answer phones, reopen taxpayer help centers, and process tax returns.

Including those new workers, the customer service will reach 13,883 full-time-equivalent personnel over the next two years.

A US Treasury official said a large number of these new jobs will replace more than 12,000 IRS workers who are retiring over the next two years, of which over 4,700 are enforcement staff.

After a decade of funding cuts, the $80 billion in new funding is focused on replacing the agency’s audit powers and 1960s-era computer technology.

It also seeks to fix the “tax gap,” which the Treasury estimates at $600 billion each year, by focusing new audits on the richest Americans.

Source: Reuters

