An iron manufacturing company has begun its $1 million expansion project allowing the firm to double its production and create new jobs.

Washburn Iron Works intends to add a 13,000-square-foot structure, representing a 25 percent increase in size, providing more production space.

A pair of flatbed trucks began unloading the steel girders used for building the expansion this summer on Friday, April 15.

Taylor Pearson, co-owner of Washburn Iron Works said: “It’s having really good staff over the years. We have a lot of really dedicated employees that have been with us for a long time.”

The new furnaces will serve as the cornerstones of a reorganization aimed at enhancing efficiency, allowing the company to raise production by 50 percent to 100 percent.

The city will have to move a 15-inch sewage main that is directly in the middle of where the new addition will be built in order for the project to proceed.

The expansions will result in new jobs as well as continuous growth for Washburn Iron Works, and they will mark the start of big investments the firm is undertaking.

Washburn Iron Works was founded in 1976 with the goal of producing and distributing cast iron kits for converting steel drums into wood-burning stoves.

The firm has expanded well beyond stove conversion kits and is now making iron castings for a variety of sectors.

Source: apg-wi

