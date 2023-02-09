Semiconductor tester Integra Technologies plans for a massive expansion creating 2,000 jobs in Kansas.

The firm will invest $1.8 billion in a large-scale semiconductor plant in Wichita.

The 1 million square foot plant will function as its headquarters and manufacturing facility.

READ MORE: $205 MILLION SK FOOD GROUP MANUFACTURING PLANT WILL BRING 840 NEW JOBS TO TENNESSEE

CEO Brett Robinson said: “The Wichita region and Kansas have collaborated on robust workforce planning and support for this effort.

“Our collective plan is especially focused on working with community partners to provide outreach and training paths for individuals and groups that may have barriers to employment.”

Integra is an employee-owned company (ESOP) that operates in Wichita and Silicon Valley.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

It offers semiconductor assembly, testing, and sourcing services.

The company performs the final half of the chip manufacturing and functionality tests before shipping.

The Kansas firm considers the jobs and investment over the first five years as the outset of long-term expansion plans.

Source: Business Facilities

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.