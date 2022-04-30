Mark Hartigan, boss of planned of insurer LV, is under pressure to give up his £740,000 bonus for 2021, following his and chairman Alan Cook’s “botched attempt” to sell the mutual to private-equity firm Bain Capital, says the Daily Mail.

LV members voted against the £53Om sale in December, but not before £43m had been spent on lawyers and advisers.

Hartigan got £435,000 in salary for last year; Cook is on a £205,000 annual salary until he leaves LV at the end of March as part of a planned shake up.

Lyssa McGowan is set to join FTSE 250 retailer Pets at Home as chief executive on 25 April, ending a period of uncertainty over who would replace Peter Pritchard, says The Times.

Her annual salary of £580,000 will be a 5.5 per cent increase on Pritchard’s; she will also be eligible for a maximum annual bonus worth 170 percent of her salary and a pension contribution worth 6.5% of base salary.

McGowan was formerly a non-executive director at supermarket Wm Morrison.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has promoted its group operations director, Jennie Daly, to succeed Pete Redfern as CEO.

The appointment is likely to anger activist investor Elliott Advisers, which had been pushing for a hire from outside the company, says The Guardian.

Daly will be paid a £750,000 basic salary, with £75,000 in pension contributions. She will also be in line for a bonus of just over £1.1m and shares in the business worth up to £1.5m, depending on performance.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com.