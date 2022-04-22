There are now hundreds of billionaires in the world and the names on this list are just as impressive as the statements they make about money.

Jeff Bezos

The founder of Amazon is the wealthiest man in the world, his net worth is $112 billion. And he’s only 55.

His wisdom:

“I think frugality drives innovation, just like other constraints do. One of the only ways to get out of a tight box is to invent your way out.”

Essentially, this is trying to tell us when it comes to money, frugality is basic.

To begin saving and investing money, you must first master living beneath your means.

Ma Huateng

This billionaire made his estimated $45.3 billion fortune in internet media.

He gave this advice:

“The leader of the market today may not necessarily be the leader tomorrow.”

What he is trying to say is that in business, change happens all the time.

Technology, markets, and leadership change constantly.

An example is Sears. It was Walmart before Walmart came along. But things change.

Mukesh Ambani

Mukesh is the chairman and investor in Reliance Industries Limited.

He’s estimated to be worth $40.1 billion.

His words to us are:

“If there are some losses that you take, then we’re all big boys – we shouldn’t be crying.”

What he is implying here is that in any venture you embark on you’re going to experience losses and failures.

These failures are completely normal, see them as part of the path forward.

Larry Page

Larry is the co-founder of Google, he has an estimated net worth of $48.8 billion.

He pushes people to focus on the future.

“Lots of companies don’t succeed over time. What do they fundamentally do wrong? They usually miss the future.”

There are many well-established companies that have long, successful track records.

But the companies people are getting rich investing in are the ones that are building the future.

S. Robson Walton

S. Robson Walton is one of three children of the founder of Walmart. His estimated net worth is $46.2 billion.

He said this:

“I learned from my dad that change and experimentation are constants and important. You have to keep trying new things.”

Overall he is trying to say you shouldn’t get too set in your ways.

The world, the economy, and the markets are constantly changing.

You need to be ready to roll with them and to do some experimenting along the way.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey is an American television personality, actress, and entrepreneur whose syndicated daily talk show, The Oprah Winfrey Show, was among the most popular in the genre. She became one of the richest and most influential women in the United States

Do the one thing you think you cannot do. Fail at it. Try again. Do better the second time. The only people who never tumble are those who never mount the high wire. This is your moment. Own it.

What Oprah is suggesting here, is that in order to succeed and go far you need to try things out of your comfort zone.

You know you can’t do it but you do it anyway.

You keep doing it until eventually, you can.

