Pret A Manger employees will get their third pay rise in a year to help cope with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

The coffee company revealed a three percent pay increase for its 7,870 UK store employees.

This includes team members, baristas, and store managers.

Employees will receive a five percent pay increase on top of another five percent increase introduced in December.

The change means the average base pay for shop employees has increased by 19 percent in the year to April.

Average entry-level pay also increased by 15 percent year on year to more than £12, including the brand’s Mystery Shopper Bonus.

The raise will be applied to all shop employees, regardless of age, though some exceptions may apply depending on role, experience, and location.

Pret A Manger UK & Ireland interim managing director, Guy Meakin said: “We’re proud to be making another significant investment in our people’s success and wellbeing.

“Whether it’s paying above the National Minimum Wage, providing career development opportunities, or leading the industry on Barista pay we’re committed to making Pret a rewarding and supportive place to work for all our teams and paying the best we can afford to.

“Our people work incredibly hard to make Pret such a well-loved place on the high street, and we wanted to thank them for their continued energy and commitment.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, we hope this latest increase in pay, and our expanded benefits package, go some way in providing further support for our hardworking teams.”

Source: Retail Gazette

