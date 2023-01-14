In-N-Out Burger will expand into an eighth state by creating a territory office that will bring 277 jobs to Tennessee.

The company will invest $125.5 million to build a 100,000-square-foot regional center in Franklin.

The project is expected to be completed by 2026.

READ MORE: AGILENT’S $725 MILLION EXPANSION IN COLORADO WILL CREATE 160 NEW JOBS

The eastern territory office will provide space for roles including operations management, human resources and IT.

In-N-Out also intends to open more restaurants in the region, beginning in and around Nashville by 2026.

CEO Lynsi Snyder said: “We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes.

“This expansion is significant for our company.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

“For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been.”

The Tennessee restaurants will be In-N-Out’s first establishments east of Texas.

In-N-Out now has 385 locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Oregon, and Colorado.

It is known for its commitment to treating its employees like family.

Established in 1948, the fast food chain now employs more than 35,000 people.

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook