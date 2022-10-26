IKEA has revealed expansion plans in the north west of England as it continues its transformation plan.

The Swedish flatpack furniture company is planning new Plan & Order Points in Aintree, Preston, and Stockport.

Customers can receive a free, individualised design consultation from skilled kitchen and bedroom storage experts at The Plan & Order Points.

The retail parks and shopping centres will house the units, which will range in size from 70 to 90 square metres and feature a consultation area in addition to five kitchen and wardrobe solutions.

The company says customers will find it simpler and more convenient to shop at its stores as a result.The North West, according to the household goods juggernaut, is important.

The centres will be full of samples, tools, and specialised equipment required to design a kitchen or bedroom storage solution.

There won’t be anything for sale on-site to take home or food to buy.

Orders from customers will instead be delivered to their homes or made available for pickup at some other convenient point of delivery.

In addition to the new locations, Ikea is growing its fulfilment network in the region.

The launch of several “Collect near you” points, situated in Tesco carparks close to the new Plan & Order points, was announced last month.

IKEA also has invested in planning services for customers at home and online.

This enables customers to either plan their kitchen or bedroom together with an Ikea co-worker online, or have a co-worker come to their home and plan it from there.

IKEA UK & Ireland Deputy Country Retail Manager, Marsha Smith said: “Our investment in the North West is part of our long-term plan to transform our retail business, making it easier for our customers to shop with using a number of convenient ways,”

“With a variety of stores, service offers and digital solutions that complement each other, our aim is to be there for our customers, however, they want to meet us.

“Our expert co-workers will be available to help the customers to plan affordable kitchens or bedrooms – helping our customers to create a better everyday life at home. We offer a full complement of affordable services including finance, installation and assembly

Source: Retail Gazette

