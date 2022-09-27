“People who have it don’t like to talk about it. We should all talk about money a lot more.”

Actor and playwright Ben Norris, quoted in The Sunday Times.

“If you work hard and are nice, then you might get to do amazing things.

Because working hard is probably the most underrated thing. When people talk about How did this person get to do that? Grafting is not mentioned as much as it should be… And I was brought up to think that you should do something worthwhile with your life.”

Former BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg, on the work ethic instilled in her by her parents, quoted in The Times.

“To grow old and not have to worry about money. I don’t hanker after the latest gadgets. I want to be warm, have food, and enjoy the odd bottle of red wine in my twilight years.”

Brenton West of the TV show The Repair Shop, on his number-one financial priority, quoted in The Mail on Sunday.

“Not being smart in business and getting independent advice. It cost me thousands. I ended up owing $50,000 in sale taxes and paying 14 percent interest to the American government while I paid the debt off.”

Elizabeth Green, sister of billionaire tycoon Philip Green, was quoted in The Mail on Sunday on her biggest business mistake.

“To get my cheese, you must present me with two degrees.”

Former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, on what his children will have to do to access his $400m fortune, quoted on Australian TV show Sunrise.

“Not having come from a class that understands how the world works”

Actor Adrian Dunbar, the Son of a carpenter, on his greatest disappointment, quoted in The Guardian.

Kris Paterson is a writer for WhatJobs.com.