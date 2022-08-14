“You shouldn’t be loyal to your bank. They don’t deserve it; it’s your money. Your job should be to pay as little to your bank as possible and earn as much from your bank as possible. It doesn’t pay to be loyal.”

Mark Mullen, boss of online lender Atom, quoted in The Times.

“If you care about the reality of doing good and not the perception of doing good, then it is very hard to give away money effectively,”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, quoted on Business Insider

“I had a dream when I was a kid that one day I’d go back to my school in a sports car and talk to the kids about ambitions and goals and how anyone can achieve anything they want if they work hard and stay focused.

“Year take later, when I could afford it, I bought that dream car, an Audi TT, for cash, and I did indeed return to my old school to give a talk. I remember pulling into the car park and thinking: ‘Oh my God, I’ve made it!”

Journalist and television presenter Steph McGovern, quoted in The Telegraph

“I think what I’m proud of is that I’ve always managed to be my person, I’ve always made my own money, I’ve always taken care of myself. And my kids came out great.”

Actor Jane Seymour, quoted in The Guardian.

