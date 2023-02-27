Iceland is set to shut at least six of its UK stores.

The first stores closed on February 25 and more are set to shut for good in March.

Iceland currently operates over 500 UK stores as well as 153 Food Warehouse locations but has not stated why the six stores are closing.

It is also unknown whether employees at these locations will face layoffs.

The announcement comes as Iceland seeks to cut costs in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis that has resulted in higher energy bills and food inflation.

The stores which have closed are in Bromsgrove’s Mill Lane and Chineham Shopping Centre.

This will be followed by a number of stores in southern England and Wales in March.

These include: White Rose Centre, Rhyl on March 14, South Street, Newport, Isle of Wight, and St Catherine’s Place, Bedminster, Bristol on March 25, and Deiniol Centre, Bangor on March 27.

Iceland said it is continually reviewing its store portfolio to ensure “we’re delivering the best experiences for our customers across the country”.

Iceland boss Richard Walker said: “We’ve got to make decisions because we have got this unmanageable volatility. In some instances, it might just be easier to mothball shops or temporarily close them because the energy costs are just completely unsustainable.”

Source: Retail Gazette

