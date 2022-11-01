Supermarket giant Iceland wants 500 part and full-time staff to help with the Christmas rush.

The company wants to recruit staff for in-store and driving roles during the busy festive period.

In-store roles are for Retail Assistants and Online Picking Team members.

The Retail Assistants will service customers in Iceland stores around the country.

The Online Picking Team’s job is to accurately and efficiently deal with online orders.

Both roles have part-time and full-time options and a variety of shift patterns.

There are also Delivery Driver jobs available.

This involves taking customers’ shopping to their homes and helping out by working on a till or stacking shelves during busy times in the store.

All you need is to have held a driving license for at least three years with no more than three points on it.

