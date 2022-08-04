Wall Street has handed itself the most significant collective windfall in decades, says Misyrlena Egkolfopoulou on Bloomberg.

According to New York state’s comptroller, the average bonus has risen 20 percent this year to a record-high of $257,500.

Payouts at Goldman Sachs are up 23 percent to around $30m on average for top performers, followed by Jefferies with $25m.

Egkolfopoulou writes: “The bump for dealmakers is roughly twice that”

She says despite the air of nervousness due to pandemics, wars, and financial uncertainty, plenty of “Wall Street’s traditional courtiers- estate agents, private-jet services, purveyors of luxury goods – are “still dreaming of the golden crumbs that might fall off the bonus cake.”

In particular, the rise of “hybrid working” is causing the “well-heeled” to seek out more space and amenities in the city, such as properties with extra rooms for offices, apartment building lounges, rooftops, and gyms.

