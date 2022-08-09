Staff at holiday rental company Airbnb will be able to work from almost anywhere they want (subject to tax restrictions), and they won’t see their pay docked if they move outside of cities, says Alex Hern in The Guardian.

The new policy, ending the practice of paying employees according to where they lived, will apply to staff in Britain, the US, and other countries, where in-person “get-togethers” will be encouraged every three months.

In a note to staff, boss and co-founder Brian Chesky said: “If we limited our talent pool to a commuting radius around our offices, we would be at a significant disadvantage.”

“The best people live everywhere, not concentrated in one area.”

Other firms that have embraced remote working have been less generous, with Google, Amazon, and Apple, among others, insisting workers accept pay cuts if they live in areas with lower living costs.

