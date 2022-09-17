Most employees have had the phrase ‘I quit!’ going through their heads for a very long time, but despite that, they still wake up every day and go to work with a smile on their faces.

Liz Wahl’s story

Liz Wahl, RT America’s news reporter, had enough of the ethical and moral challenges she was going through, particularly as her grandparents came to the US as refugees.

Wahl decided to quit as she strongly felt she didn’t want to work for a media firm owned by Russia, as her grandparents treatment in the Soviet Union (check) had led them to flee in the first place.

She accused the news network of “whitewashing” Moscow’s military involvement in Crimea, saying: “I cannot be part of a network funded by the Russian government that whitewashes the actions of Putin.

“I’m proud to be an American and believe in disseminating the truth, and that is why, after this newscast, I’m resigning.”

While Wahl’s case was emotional, this was still a crazy way to quit but undoubtedly memorable.

She made sure everybody knew why she left; it was a courageous and respected move.

In a statement, Russia Today claims Wahl’s actions as “self-promotional.” They continued, “When a journalist disagrees with the editorial position of his or her organization, the usual course of action is to address those grievances with the editor, and, if they cannot be resolved, to quit like a professional.

“But when someone makes a big public show of a personal decision, it is nothing more than a self-promotional stunt.”

But Wahl came back by telling Daily Beast: “It actually makes me feel sick that I worked there,”

She had been the bombshell for a while: “When I came on board from the beginning I knew what I was getting into, but I think I was more cautious and tried to stay as objective as I could.”

