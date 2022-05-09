Hy-Vee has announced that it is eliminating 57 positions from its corporate offices and relocating those employees to the retail sector.

This is the company’s third such move in recent months.

In an advertisement published in local newspapers in April, the company announced plans to cut 500 jobs.

Hy-Vee says it is realigning its workforce to meet the changing nature of the grocery industry.

This includes a much smaller emphasis on the popular ‘Aisles Online’ grocery ordering system that arose during the pandemic.

It is also looking for ways to save money as food and fuel prices continue to rise for itself and its customers.

Tina Potthoff, senior vice president, communications said: “Today, we moved forward with eliminating an additional 57 positions across our corporate offices.

“This number includes employees from our IT, engineering, equipment, real estate and construction departments.

“All of these employees were offered retail positions at Hy-Vee and will be provided 30 days of pay and benefits.”

“With the other changes we have made across our company in recent weeks, we have reduced our corporate office staff by more than 415 positions.

” These have come in the form of employees transferring to leadership positions at retail, employees taking early retirement, or employees voluntarily leaving the company to seek other opportunities.

“We feel confident that these changes will help us be better prepared for the potential difficulties to come.”

Source: Who13

