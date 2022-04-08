Amazon opened its grocery store in Fairfax city where hundreds of people queued in the rain to be the first to enter.

The new Amazon Fresh store with the Just Walk Out technology allows a seamless shopping experience.

Customers can open one of the Just Walk Out gates by either scanning the in-store QR code in their Amazon app or by inserting a credit or debit card.

READ MORE: AMAZON TO SHUT ITS BOOKSTORES AND OTHER SHOPS AS ITS GROCERY CHAIN EXPANDS

When a customer takes an item from the store shelves, it is automatically added to their virtual shopping cart and vise-versa.

Customers may depart the store using Amazon One, a credit or debit card, or the In-Store QR code in the Amazon app once they’ve completed shopping.

Those who do not wish to utilize the Just Walk Out technology can still enter the store and make purchases.

Fairfax Mayor David Meyer said: “This is a brilliant marriage of the 21st century technology and access healthy, fresh, high-quality food.”

He said: “We are thrilled that Amazon has come to this place. Amazon is known for quality, excellent service, a commitment to its employees and most especially the communities they serve.

This store will create over 200 new jobs and will offer great products to our residents and businesses throughout the central Fairfax region.”

The new Fairfax Amazon Fresh employs hundreds of full and part-time workers, and the firm is now hiring for its three new locations in Lorton, Manassas, and Arlington.

Source: Patch

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.