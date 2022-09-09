Pilgrim’s UK, a food producer, has proposed closing two of its factories, which could mean hundreds of job losses.

The company has revealed the factories in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk and Coalville in Leicestershire could close and is considering a four-day workweek at another in Ashton-under-Lyne in Greater Manchester.

The proposed closures are a result of difficulties encountered in the UK pig industry over the previous 18 months.

The layoffs could see as many as 290 employees at Bury St. Edmunds, 350 at Coalville, and 35 at Ashton all lose their jobs.

Following the selection of employee representatives, the company will hold a group consultation with all impacted employees.

Alternative Pilgrim’s UK locations in Corsham, Kings Lynn, Linton, and Andover will take over the current operations.

Rachel Baldwin, vice president of HR, said: “The decision to propose the closure of our Coalville and Bury St Edmunds sites and put a number of roles at risk at Ashton has not been taken lightly, but is unfortunately essential to help our business recover and secure a sustainable future for all of our team members across the UK.

“Clearly, this announcement will have major implications, not just for our sites, but the local communities surrounding them. We will do everything we can to minimize the impact of these proposals and work closely with local authorities and agencies to support our team members through what we know will be an extremely difficult period.”

Source: Insidermedia

