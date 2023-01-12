An award-winning charity is to host a special recruitment event to show young people what it’s like working in the chronically understaffed but highly rewarding health and social care sector.

Everton in the Community is hosting the event on Saturday, January 14, at the People’s Hub in Spellow Lane, Liverpool, from 11am.

The charity has a programme called SCORE, which stands for Supporting Careers Opportunities, Recruitment and Employment, which is due to celebrate its first anniversary this month.

It works with people aged between 16 and 30 in the city who are looking to start or change careers.

It provides training, employment support and recruitment into jobs and apprenticeships in the sector.

165,000 job vacancies

The event comes are recent data from Skills for Care shows there are 165,000 vacancies in the UK Health and Social Care sector in 2021/22.

This is up 52 percent from the previous year.

Figures from the Youth Campaign show Health and Social Care generates the largest number of jobs of any UK industry sector and is set to see massive growth over the next five years.

Melissa King got a job through Score, after unsuccessfully applying for a number of jobs in the sector.

She said: “I studied healthcare at college and had been trying to get my foot in the door with the NHS for some time, but the application process was extremely daunting, and it felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere.

“Then, I found out about the SCORE programme and immediately signed up; they had a lot of resources available for me including application and interview help and I was able to find out where I was going wrong in the process.

“My personal coach also helped me strengthen my application and work on my interview skills.

“Most importantly, the team was patient and kind during what can be a really stressful time, helping me through each step of the process – and it paid off as I got the job I wanted!”

What’s happening?

People attending the event will be able to register for the SCORE programme as well as applying as having the chance to apply for some of the active vacancies directly.

People who enrol will be appointed a careers advisor, who will offer personalised guidance and support through in-person and online sessions.

The sessions include job searching, CV checking, registering wit the NHS’s TRAC job service, help with application forms and mock interviews.

Healthcare organisations taking part on the day include Mersey Care, North West Ambulance Service, Transition Care, Health Education England, Liverpool University Hospital, Methodist Home Association and Park Haven. The SCORE programme has had recruitment success with nearly all of these partners.

Maxine Roberts, programme lead of SCORE and Everton in the Community’s employment and enterprise manager, said: “Since the launch of SCORE, we’ve seen huge success in the number of people securing roles within the Health and Social Care sector, so we’re thrilled to be embarking on a second year and hosting this event to showcase a diverse range of positions.

“A career in this sector can be extremely rewarding and fulfilling, but it can be challenging to know where to start. We want to highlight the range of roles on offer as there are plenty of vacancies in the Health and Social sector to fill, not only care-giving roles, but also admin and IT – there’s truly something available for everyone who attends on the day.

“As a charity, we’re passionate about futureproofing care for the community, a significant industry which we all need and use throughout our life. Programmes like SCORE will help fill those vacancies with people who will go onto fulfil promising careers and become a part of a talented and dedicated workforce.”

Since the launch, the charity has seen 24 people finding a job, of which 13 went into the Health and Social Care sector in roles including Administration, Person Centred Care roles, Support service roles for H&SC such as Catering and Health Care Assistant roles within the NHS at the New Royal Hospital Liverpool.

Registration for the event isn’t essential – the charity encourages people to turn up on the day any time between 11am and 3pm.

For more information about the work of Everton in the Community visit: www.evertoninthecommunity.org

