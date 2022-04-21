According to Glassdoor, HubSpot is the second-best company to work for.

HubSpot is an American developer and marketer of software products for inbound marketing, sales, and customer service.

The business was founded by Brian Halligan and Dharmesh Shah in 2006 and now Yamini Rangan is CEO.

Its headquarters are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Worldwide, the business employs 4,261 people and the company’s total revenue is a whopping $883 million.

An anonymous employee wrote:

“HubSpot has prioritized its culture and the wellbeing of its employees, unlike anything I have ever seen. From day one, I felt a noticeable shift in how I thought about work and how excited I was to get the opportunity to be a part of something so special. HubSpot is full of talented, diverse, and humble individuals that make me better every day.”

Here are just a few reasons why the business was labeled as the second-best place to work:

Heightened its commitment to flexibility by introducing a new mobility policy so that employees can work remotely in a different country where they have work authorization for up to 90 days.

Continued to make progress on its diversity within HubSpot and in its communities.

HubSpot now has five women on the executive leadership team, as well as a diverse Board of Directors with 70% of its Board identifying as a woman or as a person of color.

HubSpot invested $7.5M in support of Minority Depository Institutions in an effort to help close the wage gap.

