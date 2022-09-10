A Herefordshire-based company has acquired another business as part of its nationwide expansion.

Scottish water compliance expert DMA Canyon has been acquired by Ross-on-Wye-based HSL Compliance.

By acquiring DMA Canyon of Wishaw, according to HSL Compliance, which has its headquarters in Alton Business Park, the company expands its national footprint and makes it eligible to compete for UK-wide contracts.

Water, hazardous materials, fire safety, and related health, safety, and environmental services are HSL Compliance’s areas of expertise.

HSL Compliance, a member of the SGI Compliance Group (SGI), claims to be one of the top businesses in the UK.

It supports customers in complying with relevant legislation and protects staff from hazardous materials or activities.

A variety of services from DMA Canyon are offered to supplement HSL Compliance’s current water compliance offerings.

Mike Kinghorn and David Watson founded the company in 1999, and it specialises in water hygiene, commercial and residential plumbing, and training for facilities management teams.

Owner Graeme McCullie joined the management team of the combined business after the company, which had previously operated under the name DMA, merged with Canyon Water Services in 2017.

There won’t be any changes to how DMA Canyon is run on a daily basis after the takeover, and the company will keep using its current branding.

Gavin Hartley, chief executive of HSL Compliance, said: “It’s fantastic to be joining forces with a company that has such an impressive reputation across our industry.

“Together we are now perfectly positioned to build on our specialist offering and become the UK’s leading provider of water compliance services.”

Mike Kinghorn, director of DMA Canyon, said: “Joining a larger group is going to take our business to the next level and allow us to provide our dedicated staff with more opportunities to develop their skills.

“Ever evolving environmental regulation is making our services more critical than ever, and we’re excited to start this next stage of our journey.”

Top mid-market private equity firm LDC supports HSL Compliance as a part of SGI.

In May 2019, the Manchester-based LDC North West Investment team made its initial £20 million investment to support SGI’s separation from international testing, inspection, and certification group Kiwa.

The company has now successfully completed three acquisitions since partnering with LDC.

Source: HereFord Times

