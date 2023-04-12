Your resumé is a reflection of your skills and qualifications – it serves as an introduction to potential employers and showcases why you are the ideal candidate for their position.

Best Format

If you have a lot of relevant work experience, a chronological resumé is probably the best option.

This type of resumé lists your employment history in reverse-chronological order (most recent first), beginning with your current or most recent job.

If you’re changing careers, however, it may be better to use a functional resumé format. This type of resumé focuses on your skills and qualifications, rather than your job history.

Relevant Work Experience

Make sure to list any relevant work experience or accomplishments you’ve had that are related to the job you’re applying for.

This could include anything from volunteer work to internships, as well as any awards or recognition you may have received.

Include a Summary

Your resumé should also include a summary at the top that briefly outlines your key skills and qualifications.

It should be concise and highlight the most important qualities that make you a valuable asset.

This section should give employers an overview of your strengths, and could give grounds to raising your salary, so don’t be afraid to include any relevant coursework or certifications that might be useful.

Update Regularly

As you gain more experience or change jobs, make sure to update your resumé with the most relevant information and skills.

This will ensure that when employers are looking at your resumé, they’ll see an accurate representation of what you have to offer.

Proofread

Proofread your resumé and have someone else review it as well.

Your resume should be free of any typos or grammatical errors, so make sure to double check everything before submitting it.

Having someone else look over your resumé can also help ensure that all the information is accurate and up-to-date.

Final Word

Writing a successful job-winning resumé is an important part of the job search process, so make sure to include all these key steps to creating a standout document that will help you get noticed by potential employers.