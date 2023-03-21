Young people have a greater number of options for their futures than ever before but it isn’t always easy to step out of education and jump straight into the job market.

Fortunately, there are several things that can be done to help young workers get a foot on the rung of the career ladder.

How Parents Can Help

Parents can help their children get onto the career ladder by offering encouragement and practical support. If you’re a parent whose child is currently trying to take their first step into the world of work, why not offer to look over their CV or covering letter before they send it off? You could also keep an eye out for any training or job opportunities and let them know if you spot something you think they’d enjoy or have a talent for.

Another way parents can help is by taking out learner drive insurance to teach their children how to drive. This can increase a young person’s chance of passing their driving test and offer them real freedom and independence when it comes to job hunting, interviews and starting work.

How Businesses Can Help

There’s plenty that businesses can do to help young workers just starting out in their careers. Firstly, it’s important to make recruitment processes as accessible as possible to young people and that they don’t feel penalised for a lack of on-the-job experience, after all, everyone has to start somewhere!

Companies could also offer apprenticeships to young people. Funded training and educational opportunities are a great way to attract young people who may have left school or further education without the qualifications they had hoped for. Having the opportunity to gain new skills and qualifications whilst on the job and getting paid, means that young people from poorer financial backgrounds still have the opportunity to further themselves and build their careers.

Retaining and Nurturing Talent

Once young people are in the workplace, it’s vital that they get the support needed to develop in that workplace and that they are encouraged to stay. As a business, if you have employed and invested in a young person then it only makes sense that you’d want to retain and nurture their talent and skills. This can be done through mentorship, learning and development opportunities, and by offering incentives that will make young people feel valued and want to continue working for you. Whether that’s through regular pay reviews and bonuses or other employee perks and benefits such as gym memberships, discounts or a paid day off on their birthday.

It’s also important to regularly review policies to ensure they reflect the needs of younger employees, for example, increasing numbers of people are looking to work from home or work flexible hours and these kinds of arrangements may be key in keeping young workers in employment and ensuring that they feel happy in their career.

