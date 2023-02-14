The Eurovision Song Contest is coming to Liverpool, and that means new jobs for the city.

The world-famous competition comes to the city in May, and a recruitment event will be held for hundreds of positions for the event.

It will be held at ACC Liverpool and features 45 employers recruiting for a range of jobs.

These roles include security staff, receptionists, porters, chefs, food roles, housekeepers, supervisors and baristas.

At the fair, job seekers will be interviewed for temporary and permanent positions paying up to £30,000 per year, and job offers could be made on the spot to qualified candidates.

The Liverpool City Region Combined Authority, the Department for Work and Pensions, Liverpool City Council, and Growth Platform are leading the recruitment drive.

The city is expecting an additional 100,000 visitors for Eurovision.

The fair runs from 11am to 4pm and is the first of a number of recruitment fairs in the city around the event.

There will also be a campaign to raise awareness of the hospitality and tourism economy in schools.

There will be mini-recruitment fairs in Halton, Liverpool, Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral.

Janet Nuzum, visitor economy sector manager at Growth Platform – Liverpool City Region Growth Company, said: “Undoubtedly the Eurovision Song Contest is an exciting opportunity for the Liverpool City Region visitor economy sector.

“Not only will people across the globe be watching this iconic event but we expect 100,000 extra visitors to stay and enjoy our fantastic region.

“What this event gives us is an opportunity to highlight the significant role that hospitality plays in making sure visitors have an exceptional time when they are here.

“That is why we, alongside our partners, are hosting this recruitment fair – we want people to be a part of this vibrant sector and help our businesses fill their vacancies and find the talent they need.

“For employers wanting to find new employees for all types of roles, this recruitment fair is a fantastic opportunity to take advantage of and I would encourage businesses to get involved and register your interest.”

Nicki O’Connor, partnership manager for the DWP, said: “This jobs fair is the first of many connected to Eurovision with more to follow focusing on key sectors, including hospitality.

“I want to encourage those looking for work to attend to get the chance to speak to prospective employers face-to-face.

“It’s crucial that people of all ages and backgrounds have the chance to progress and we want people to know we’re there to support them into work.”

Image: Any Clausen/Marketing Liverpool

