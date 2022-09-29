The cloud has become the number one preferred security technology deployment method, and SMBs and enterprises are benefitting from the cloud security revolution.

How is the security industry changing with the increased adoption of cloud-based solutions?

Keep reading to learn about the numerous benefits that the cloud-based security revolution is bringing to the security industry – including open APIs, IoT devices, improved security data, and more.

Easier Integration With Open APIs

Cloud-based physical security solutions offer one significant benefit – open API integrations that help businesses form a fully-integrated security system. What are the benefits of creating a fully-integrated security system?

Fewer data silos – with a fully integrated cloud-based system, businesses can eliminate data silos. Data silos occur when security data is hosted on separate on-premise systems, which makes it more difficult to compare and collate data from security devices.

More accessibility – hosting all data on a unified platform makes security data more accessible for security staff and system administrators. Rather than logging into separate platforms, which will be time-consuming, they can access all information on a single interface.

Software integrations – SMBs and enterprises can incorporate software integrations into their security strategies by opting for a cloud-based system with open API integrations.

Software integrations can help businesses to improve ROI on their security investments, allowing them to enhance the function of their existing security tools. Some of the best software integrations for a cloud-based security system include:

Visitor management software – this software eliminates the need for unnecessary staff by automating the visitor management process. The cloud-based access control system will perform all visitor management functions. The visitor management integration will allow visitors to register with their mobile devices to gain temporary access credentials and enter the building. It will record their time of entry and exit, revoking their credentials when they sign out of the building.

AI and analytics – open API integrations allow SMBs and enterprises to integrate AI and analytics with their video surveillance system for automated threat detection. When a threat is detected, security staff and system administrators receive alerts on their mobile devices to allow for a faster response to security threats without increased surveillance feed monitoring.

Wellness verification software – SMBs and enterprises can automate wellness verification by providing users with automated surveys they must fill out regarding their symptoms. Wellness verification software works similarly to visitor management software, providing visitors, employees, and contractors with digital forms they must fill out on their mobiles before entering the building.

IoT Devices

You can integrate IoT devices such as building sensors, surveillance cameras, and access control to create automated workflows based on security events. If the system detects a potential security threat, the security team will automatically be assigned workflows based on their existing incident response protocol.

Security teams and system administrators can establish workflows for each type of security incident and plan their threat response. Automating this process allows businesses of all kinds to streamline their incident procedures for a more agile security response.

Businesses can also integrate video surveillance and access control in a single IoT device to provide seamless identity verification at their building’s entrance. Instead of correlating data from two different sources, security professionals can verify user identity on a single interface with a video intercom reader.

Security professionals are also integrating facial recognition software with video intercom readers to automate the identity verification and reinforce security with biometrics.

Leveraging Security Data More Effectively

Businesses can leverage security data more effectively with a cloud-based security system. A cloud-based system provides information that can be integral in the following processes:

Business intelligence – with more accessible security data, businesses can decide to cut their energy costs based on access control data. They can also use security data to stay informed on their busiest hours to make better staffing decisions.

Risk management – businesses can use software integrations to eliminate vulnerabilities in their system. For instance, integrated video surveillance, access control, and facial recognition software allow companies to eliminate the risk of stolen access credentials.

Security planning – businesses gain better visibility of their security strategy by hosting all security data on a single platform.

Remote Operation Of Security Devices

With cloud-based security systems, businesses can implement a hybrid work model more easily. Cloud-based security solutions offer the benefit of remote management and visibility.

For instance, security doors for businesses that are controlled with access control systems would permit security staff and system administrators to operate door locks and view access logs remotely using a cloud-based control center or mobile application.

This technology supports hybrid and remote work models, allowing system administrators and security staff to stay alert to security threats from anywhere.

Summary

Cloud-based solutions are being adopted by SMBs and enterprises rapidly. The cloud-based revolution facilitates remote working, hybrid working, and more streamlined security processes. Cloud-based technology facilitates remote management, eliminates data silos, and provides open API integrations that allow enterprises and SMBs to maximize ROI on their security investments.