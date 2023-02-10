The Super Bowl is one of America’s biggest and most extravagant sports events of the year.

The event is far more than a football game and provides massive economic benefit to the area selected to host it.

2022’s event saw the LA Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

READ MORE: SWISS SOLAR PANEL MAKER MEYER BURGER SETS UP US BASE IN ARIZONA AND WILL CREATE 500 JOBS

2023’s final sees the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, February 13.

The game will be played inside the State Farm Stadium in the city of Glendale, Arizona.

Hosting Super Bowl Sunday means millions of dollars for the area as people flood into the area for the huge game.

It affects a massive range of industries, hotels, airlines, restaurants, and a lot more.

What it also means is thousands of staff are needed.

For example, every hotel and restaurant has to be prepared for the influx of thousands of fans for the big weekend.

Unfortunately, only a handful of people will ever get on the field during the Super Bowl.

But thousands can be part of the spectacular surrounding it.

Here are some of the job roles that could arise due to Glendale hosting the event.

Super Bowl medical staff

More than 70,000 fans attended the Super Bowl in 2022.

The combination of a lot of beer and thousands of very excited people doesn’t always go well.

As a result, there is a major need for medical staff for the event.

Local hospitals will be ready, but the stadium will also need medical staff to deal with any problems that arise on the day.

Super Bowl cash auditors

The event will need people to take a lot of cash as fans flood into the stadium.

Food, souvenirs, and generally the amount happening around the event means a lot of cash will change hands.

Auditors with experience of working in a bank, or handling money are likely to be needed to ensure proper cash handing procedures are followed.

READ MORE: “Save the world from conformity” – Apple’s incredible “1984” Super Bowl commercial

Limo drivers

Someone has to get the likes of Kanye West to the big game.

The Super Bowl is a major draw for the rich and famous.

They will want to travel in style to the match and that’s where limousine companies come in.

There’s also a role after the match as the superstars are likely to want to make the most of the event and head out for a night on the town.

Super Bowl security

A lot of security will be needed at an event like the Super Bowl.

Bags need checking, fans need searching, cars need parking and unruly fans will need removing, as well many more jobs around the event.

Anyone applying will need an Unarmed Security License, but companies can fast-track it to ensure they’ve got enough people for the event.

READ MORE: GLASSDOOR REVEALS BEST 10 JOBS IN THE US -AND THEY ALL PAY MORE THAN $100K

Super Bowl Half-Time

The half-time show at Super Bowl is arguably as big as the game.

Advertisers pay millions for a slot during the break.

Setting up a musical performance for the break requires a huge amount of people and is a major operation.

The role mainly involves moving equipment and most of the roles are voluntary, but it would be a very cool thing to put on your CV.

You’d also get to be part of the on-field audience and see the action up close.

Pop superstar Rhianna is set to make her long-awaited return during the 2023 event.

What is the economic benefit of hosting the Super Bowl?

A report produced before the 2022 event released by Micronomics predicted the extraordinary effect of hosting the match.

Its “convervative estimates” based around the predicted numbers, hotel prices and daytime spending per person, show Los Angeles County was set to benefit by between $234 million and $477 million, with a tax donation of between $12 million and $22 million.

It was believed between 2,200 jobs and 4,700 jobs were created as part of the event.

The main industries to benefit were transport, hotels and motels, personal care service and restaurants.

Follow WhatNews on YouTube, Twitter, Linkedin, and Facebook