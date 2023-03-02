Plans have been announced which will see 12 pubs and hotels reopened across the north of England, creating around 1,000 new jobs.

The Inn Collection Group is embarking on an ambitious expansion with a new recruitment drive for the roles.

The Newcastle-based company has seen rapid growth since 2019 and has seen its trading premises grow by around a third in the last calendar year.

READ MORE: Plans to create 1,600 lab jobs in Cheshire approved

It has carried extensive refurbishments on venues across Lancashire, North Yorkshire, Tyne & Wear, Cumbria, and North Wales.

The new roles will more than double the company’s current 900-person headcount.

Some of the roles will be at the Hotel St George in Harrogate, where the company has recently had to make staff redundant

The cuts were as a result of problems within the construction industry and its supply chain.

This meant the company had to cut jobs to ensure the site’s long-term future.

Now, the company is recruiting again as those problems ease.

Sites in the Lake District and Cumbria will open in the spring, and applications are available for a wide range of roles, including general and assistant managers, head chefs, and front of house.

The company says salaries are competitive, and offers a competitive benefits package, as well as a dedicated employee support programme.

Many of the jobs also offer live-in options.

Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career

Liz Robertson said: “It is an exciting time for The Inn Collection Group with so many sites coming back from refurbishment and recruiting their re-opening teams.

“It is a real source of pride that we are looking to expand our people base and that we can offer rewarding positions in great locations with a fantastic company.

“Some positions are being recruited for the very first time by the group, such as the general manager role at our Betws-y-Coed property The Swallow Falls Inn, whilst some like the general manager role at The Temperance Inn in Ambleside are because we’ve seen internal progression of colleagues developing and moving into new roles within ICG.

“The return to trading of the sites under refurbishment is the growth focus for us this year and our new colleagues are going to play a key role, alongside our already valued colleagues, in delivering our goals.”

Roles at the company can be found here .

Image: Google

Follow us on YouTube,Twitter,LinkedIn, and Facebook