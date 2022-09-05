The energy drink maker Red Bull is well-known for its claim it “gives you wings”.

Of course, it doesn’t literally give a human the power of flight – that would be remarkable.

The slogan is a claim of the incredible energy boost the drink provides – or is supposed to.

However, one man, Benjamin Careathers, took on the giant company in court over its claims.

He claimed a can of Red Bull actually has less caffeine in it than a cup of coffee, and so its claim of providing a huge energy boost was false.

The lawsuit said: “Such deceptive conduct and practices mean that [Red Bull’s] advertising and marketing is not just ‘puffery,’ but it instead deceptive and fraudulent and it therefore actionable.”

Red Bull always believed in its wings

Red Bull always denied the claims, despite scientific evidence being presented.

However, it settled the suit for $13 million.

A statement from the company said: “Red Bull settled the lawsuit to avoid the cost and distraction of litigation.

“However, Red Bull maintains that its marketing and labeling have always been truthful and accurate, and denies any and all wrongdoing or liability.”

The settlement meant Red Bull Customers who had bought a can of the energy drink over the previous 10 years could claim a $10 reimbursement or two free Red Bull products with a value of $15.

