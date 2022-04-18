Google has announced a multi-billion dollar investment in California creating over 6,000 construction jobs.

It also includes a major project coming to San Jose and an additional 25,000 more jobs will be opened once the training opportunities are completed.

The company made the announcement on Thursday, April 14, making Downtown West the newest Google campus in the South Bay.

READ MORE: GOOGLE CLOUD ADDS 200 NEW SUPPORT ROLES IN LOWER WAGE COUNTRIES JUST MONTHS AFTER LAYING OFF US STAFF

Mayor Sam Liccardo said: “I think this is a different path to redevelopment in our city. It’s not lead by the government, it’s really a collaboration of private sector investment, the city in support and the entire community.”

The Downtown West project aims to revitalize the area around the SAP Center by constructing offices, restaurants, and entertainment venues, among other things.

In addition, 4,000 homes will be constructed, 1,000 of which will be affordable with rent restrictions.

Google President of Global Affairs and Chief Legal Officer Kent Walker said: “In 2022, we are going to be investing another $3.5 billion dollars in the state of California. That’s growth for our company, but that’s also fuel that makes the overall economy grow.”

Expansions for offices in Mountain View, new offices in Sunnyvale, and a new $500 thousand dollar grant for two San Jose charities – African American Cultural Center and People Assisting the Homeless (PATH), are a huge boost for the South Bay and beyond.

Source: ABC7 News

Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.