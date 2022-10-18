Have you ever considered that driving to and from work increases your chance of having an accident on the road? These are times when a lot of accidents happen on the roads due to the high levels of traffic (and low visibility in winter) and this is an important consideration for motorists and could even affect the amount that you pay for insurance.

The Most Dangerous Time to Drive

Statistics show that most accidents on the roads happen between 5 and 7 PM. This is not a surprise when you consider just how congested the roads are along with the fact that people are likely to be tired and often irritable after work and in a rush to get home. Of course, in winter you also have lower visibility at this time and this can create a dangerous driving environment. As a result of this, if you regularly commute to and from work then you might find that your insurance is higher as this can be a risky time to drive.

It is also a good idea to have car gap insurance in place in case you get into an accident and the vehicle is written off. In this situation, you would only receive the current market value from a comprehensive insurance payout and this could be short thousands of pounds as a result of depreciation. Car gap insurance will bridge the gap so that you can afford a suitable replacement or pay off the outstanding amount on a finance agreement.

How to Mitigate the Risks

So, what can you do to mitigate the risks of driving to and from work? Remote work can greatly reduce your risk even if this is just a day or two a week and many find themselves working these days remotely. Of course, this is not always possible or your own choice, which is why it is important to find the safest route to work and quieter roads if possible. You could also look into public transport as an alternative to driving or walk if you live close enough (also a great way to save money!).

Are Accidents on the Rise?

Worryingly, research shows that accidents leading to serious injuries and death are on the rise in the UK rising 24% between 2018 and 2020. 66% of police reports stated that driver errors or reactions were to blame, which means that most accidents on the road are avoidable. This is why it is so important for motorists to take care and pay full attention, especially when driving home from work.

It is clear that the roads can be a dangerous places for commuters and motorists need to take extra care when driving home from work at night and there are a few ways to do this.

