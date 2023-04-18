The union representing TV and film writers has announced strike action against Hollywood studios as a row over pay continues.

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) said an overwhelming majority of 98 percent of writers had voted for a walkout.

More than 9,200 ballots were cast, and almost 79 percent of the members were eligible to vote.

It was a record for the total number of voters and the percentage who supported a walkout.

The writers are fighting for higher salaries and contract revisions to keep them on top of the massive changes in the industry over the past few years.

Their contract with Hollywood Studios expires on Monday, May 1.

The union said: “Our membership has spoken.”

“You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers.”

WGA said it would continue to bargain with the studios.

Streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ usually commit to fewer series episodes than television networks did in their high point.

Shows are typically sold to streaming services for certain years, slashing the global syndication revenue that might lead to hefty payouts for hit shows.

Source: Bloomberg

