Nick Allen, a former Starbucks executive, has been named Holland & Barrett’s new chief financial officer.

Allen oversaw the region’s financial operations at the coffee giant for more than four years.

He will take over from Robbie Bell in the position, who has served as CFO since joining from McColl’s in July 2020.

Allen has a variety of experience in the retail industry; prior to joining Starbucks in 2019, he served as CFO at Vision Express for a year.

He was also head of finance for Marks & Spencer’s international business from 2008 to 2012.

Allen said: “I am very excited to join the H&B team at this pivotal time for the business,”

“There is such a huge opportunity for H&B to grow as a leading omnichannel health & wellness retailer in the UK, Benelux and internationally.”’

The owner of Holland & Barrett, LetterOne, was said to be in negotiations last week regarding a last-minute rescue attempt for failing organic store chain Planet Organic.

The investment organisation is one of a number of parties interested in purchasing assets from the grocery store that is in danger of failing.

Source: Retail Gazette

