Hitachi Energy is investing $37 million in Halifax County to expand its operations.

The company will expand its facility by 26,000 square feet to accommodate a new production line for larger transformers.

This is designed specifically to help the utility and renewable energy markets.

The expansion will result in the creation of 165 new jobs.

Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Hitachi Energy’s ambitious expansion in Halifax County represents a strong commitment and tremendous vote of confidence in the Commonwealth of Virginia as a great place to do business.

“Hitachi Energy has been an important, long-standing employer in Southern Virginia for nearly 50 years, and we are thrilled the company will create additional good-paying jobs in the community.”

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick said: “Hitachi Energy’s decision to reinvest in its Halifax County facility is a testament to Southern Virginia’s skilled manufacturing workforce and integrated transportation network that allows the company to extend its market reach.

“We look forward to a continued partnership with this expansion, which further secures the future longevity of Hitachi Energy in the Commonwealth.”

Steve McKinney, Senior VP and Head of Hitachi Energy’s Transformer Business in North America, said, “Hitachi Energy welcomes the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia and Halifax County for the expansion of our facility in South Boston. This expansion will help us address the growing demand for transformers from customers including utilities, renewable energy developers, and more. Southern Virginia has been and continues to be a great place for us to do business.”

“Hitachi Energy is an excellent corporate citizen,” said Rick Short, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “Their decision to expand comes with the full support of Halifax County.”

Rick Harrell, Chair of the Halifax County Industrial Development Authority, stated, “Existing business and industry is the number one priority of the IDA. We are proud to be able to support Hitachi Energy’s continued growth in Halifax County.”

In Virginia, the company employs over 720 people, with approximately 370 working at the South Boston facility in Halifax County.

Source: WDBJ7

