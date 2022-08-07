Apple recently announced the addition of two new ad spots in the iOS App Store as part of the expansion of its App Store Search Ads program.

The App Store, News, Stocks, and more recent additions like Apple TV’s Friday Night Baseball streaming all presently include commercials from Apple.

Recent fast hiring patterns in the advertisements platform section show that Apple’s advertising expansion is not slowing down.

Following a report in May, Todd Teresi, a dedicated executive, now oversees advertising-related projects for the Apple Services business.

Digiday’s job advertisements, which declare that Apple is creating “the most privacy-forward, advanced demand side platform conceivable,” were particularly noteworthy.

Advertisers may build up automation on a demand-side platform that, with the help of machine learning, scales up campaigns based on performance indicator variables.

As long as the platform is well-engineered, advertisers are satisfied and they spend more.

Demand-side systems also assist marketers in precisely matching their target audience’s demographics, testing out various ad campaign variations using dynamic A/B testing, and finally optimizing and boosting spending on the campaigns that are most successful.

Creating a good DSP represents a significant investment of cost and engineering hours.

The App Store’s Search Ads, media placements like the previously mentioned MLB display advertising, and other suspected live sports that Apple is allegedly bidding on, including the NFL Sunday Ticket Package, might all be powered by it.

It doesn’t seem that left-field to expect that Apple Search Ads will eventually escape the App Store app … and make their way into other parts of the Apple experience, like in Spotlight or Maps when searching for places to go.

In streaming television, advertising-supported content is becoming increasingly popular.

Soon, all of Apple TV+’s contenders like Netflix and Disney+ will offer an ad-supported tier. It is likely Apple may want to offer its own abridged priced tier with ads to compete.

Long-time Apple observers will know that in 2010, Apple launched its own mobile banner ads solution for third-party developers to use, called iAd.

iAd was an extensive failure and quietly withdrawn a few years ago. But there’s always an opportunity for Apple takes another stab at that market, to add to its growing pile of services revenue sources.

Apple has drawn disparagement for expanding its ads initiatives whilst at the same cracking down on the abilities of third-party ad networks.

Source: 9to5Mac

