The brutal layoff season is still continuing, with the US tech sector being the worst affected and the likes of Meta and Disney among the companies cutting staff.
Companies are bearing the brunt of rising inflation, a turbulent stock market, and an over hiring during the pandemic.
The year 2023 started with a spate of job losses where employees were laid off in their tens of thousands.
Several major players in sectors from tech to finance, including PayPal, Dell, Disney, JPMorgan, and Twilio, have announced significant staff downsizing in February.
Read More: Telecom giant Ericsson to cut up to 8,500 jobs globally
The month ends with tech giants like Meta confirming plans for more layoffs.
On the bright side, a few companies, including Ford, have revealed job creation, which brings hope to job seekers.
Here’s who’s hiring and firing in February 2023.
US JOB CUTS, FEBRUARY 2023
- Workday cuts hundreds of jobs globally but denies overhiring
- PayPal is cutting 2,000 employees in a cost-cutting drive
- FedEx to cut global senior roles by 10 percent
- Cloud provider NetApp announces 960 job cuts
- PC giant Dell will cut 6,650 jobs as sales continue to fall
- Software maker Autodesk cuts 250 jobs as tech layoffs continue
- eBay will axe 500 jobs around the world in latest tech layoffs
- Zoom will cut 1,300 jobs as CEO takes 98 percent pay reduction
- Disney cuts 7,000 jobs as CEO unveils major reorganization plans
- Affirm CEO admits he “acted too slowly” as 500 job cuts are announced
- Yahoo announces 1,000 job cuts largely affecting advertising tech department
- JPMorgan to lay off hundreds of mortgage staff as housing demand slows
- Twilio confirms second round of layoffs with 1,500 jobs to be lost
- Neiman Marcus to cut around 500 jobs as chain braces for downturn
- DocuSign to cut around 700 staff in latest tech cuts
- Bank of America to cut jobs in investment banking division
- Facebook owner Meta gearing up for more job cuts
- Twitter reportedly lays off another 200 employees
Need Career Advice? Get employment skills advice at all levels of your career
US RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Integra Technologies invests $1.8 billion to create around 2,000 new jobs in Kansas
- MSS Steel is set to open first US factory that will create 129 jobs in Memphis
- Multi-billion Ford project will bring 2,500 new jobs to Michigan
- Semiconductor maker Microchip to create more than 400 new jobs in Colorado Springs
- $23 million Healthcare joint venture Princo would bring 284 new jobs to Virginia
- Food manufacturer Farmer Focus’ $17.8 million expansion will create 300 new jobs in Virginia
- $16 million Kaseya expansion in Miami will create 3,400 new jobs
Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.