The brutal layoff season is still continuing, with the US tech sector being the worst affected and the likes of Meta and Disney among the companies cutting staff.

Companies are bearing the brunt of rising inflation, a turbulent stock market, and an over hiring during the pandemic.

The year 2023 started with a spate of job losses where employees were laid off in their tens of thousands.

Several major players in sectors from tech to finance, including PayPal, Dell, Disney, JPMorgan, and Twilio, have announced significant staff downsizing in February.

The month ends with tech giants like Meta confirming plans for more layoffs.

On the bright side, a few companies, including Ford, have revealed job creation, which brings hope to job seekers.

Here’s who’s hiring and firing in February 2023.

US JOB CUTS, FEBRUARY 2023

US RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

