A series of high-profile layoffs are happening in the US, mainly affecting white-collar staffers.
March 2023 has seen major companies announcing further layoff rounds, including Amazon and Meta.
The deepest cuts were from Accenture, culling 19,000 jobs.
Sectors mainly affected were automotive, media, retail, and healthcare, with significant reductions continuing to happen in tech.
The sector itself shed more than 118,000 employees this year.
Big Tech firms, like Google and Apple, have implemented their profitability push by cutting staff promotions and putting off corporate bonuses.
Companies are also taking other measures to avert layoffs by adopting restructuring, prompting employees to look for work elsewhere.
Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has recently clarified his stance on the work model, prioritizing in-person work.
The month ends with companies like Disney, ESPN, and Salesforce warning employees of layoffs.
While the large scale cuts continue to hit the headlines, several US firms have announced their expansion plans and building new job opportunities.
Here’s who’s hiring and firing in March 2023.
US JOB CUTS, MARCH 2023
- General Motors to cut around 500 staff to save $2 billion
- Alphabet subsidiary Waymo to cut more than 200 employees
- Airbnb layoffs hit recruiting staff as growth expected to stall
- SiriusXM announces 475 job cuts in the latest media cuts
- Atlassian will make 500 job cuts to focus on key areas
- Facebook parent Meta plans for another 10,000 layoffs
- Amgen will axe 450 jobs in its second round of layoffs
- Amazon will axe another 9,000 jobs in the second wave of cuts
- ESPN layoffs loom that would impact nearly all divisions
- Indeed announces 2,200 layoffs that will hit most teams
- Amazon layoffs mean Twitch will cut 400 jobs
- Walmart cuts hundreds of jobs at fulfillment centers as recession fears grow
- Accenture announces massive 19,000 layoffs as IT spending slows
- NPR cuts 100 jobs and stops production of four podcasts
- Salesforce could cut more jobs to boost profits
- Luxury car maker Lucid confirms 1,300 layoffs in a bid to cut costs
- Disney CEO confirms three rounds of layoffs cutting 7,000 staff are to begin
- Consulting giant McKinsey will carry out 1,400 rare job cuts
- Electronic Arts to cut six percent of workforce to focus on spending priorities
- Roku terminates 200 staff in its first layoff round this year
US RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS
- Amentum Services to move base to Virginia to generate 157 new jobs
- Formulated Solutions’ $43.6 million project will bring 524 new jobs to Tennessee
- Wholesale company SanMar brings 1,000 new jobs to Virginia
- Microchip Technology expansion to bring 300 new jobs to Oregon
- Amazon to recruit 1,200 new staff for Michigan fulfillment center
- Banner Gateway expansion in Arizona will create 600 new jobs
- Banner Health makes massive $400 million investment to create thousands of jobs in Arizona
