A series of high-profile layoffs are happening in the US, mainly affecting white-collar staffers.

March 2023 has seen major companies announcing further layoff rounds, including Amazon and Meta.

The deepest cuts were from Accenture, culling 19,000 jobs.

Sectors mainly affected were automotive, media, retail, and healthcare, with significant reductions continuing to happen in tech.

The sector itself shed more than 118,000 employees this year.

Big Tech firms, like Google and Apple, have implemented their profitability push by cutting staff promotions and putting off corporate bonuses.

Companies are also taking other measures to avert layoffs by adopting restructuring, prompting employees to look for work elsewhere.

Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has recently clarified his stance on the work model, prioritizing in-person work.

The month ends with companies like Disney, ESPN, and Salesforce warning employees of layoffs.

While the large scale cuts continue to hit the headlines, several US firms have announced their expansion plans and building new job opportunities.

Here’s who’s hiring and firing in March 2023.

US JOB CUTS, MARCH 2023

US RECRUITMENT ANNOUNCEMENTS

